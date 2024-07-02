The Maitland Mercury
Dungog's Spencer Turrin heading to third Olympics, in a bigger boat

By Josh Callinan
Updated July 2 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:28pm
Spencer Turrin rowing for Australia and with the Aussie men's eight crew bound for Paris (inset). Pictures Rowing Australia and file.
DUNGOG rower Spencer Turrin will compete in a third different Olympic discipline in Paris, named in the Australian men's eight crew.

