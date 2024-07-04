Orchid show, markets and the picnic train - here's what's on this weekend

ORCHID SHOW
MORPETH
Come along to the Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society winter show to admire a stunning array of flowers. The event will be at St James Anglican Church Hall in Morpeth on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm. Knowledgeable volunteers will be available to discuss orchid growing techniques, and there will be plants for sale for purchase. Entry is $2.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
THE SHOWGROUND
Visit the Maitland Community Markets this Sunday from 9am to 1pm. The markets offer a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor stalls, entertainment areas and peaceful spots. Enjoy a unique and refreshing alternative to traditional retail malls and enclosed centres. For updates visit facebook.com/maitlandcommunitymarkets.
OPEN DAY
RAIL MUSEUM
Explore the history of South Maitland Railways, a well preserved Victorian railway that stands as a testament to the past, unaffected by the modern electronic age. The museum features interpretive displays, equipment, tools and other artifacts used by the railway. Join the rail museum on Sunday from 10am to 3pm at cnr Mount Dee Road and Junction Street, Telarah. Entry is a gold coin donation.
WALKING TOUR
MORPETH
Discover the charming rural village of Morpeth on Sunday from 10am to 12.30pm with the A Taste of Morpeth walking tour by Umbrella Events. This leisurely journey covers flat, picturesque terrain over a distance of up to one kilometre, offering a perfect mix of exploration and relaxation. Get tickets ($85) at events.humanitix.com/a-taste-of-morpeth.
PICNIC TRAIN
DUNGOG
Embark on a nostalgic half day journey from Maitland to Dungog and back, experiencing the allure of travel by steam locomotive. Departing from Maitland Railway Station, the scenic route follows the North Coast line. Upon arrival in Dungog, a charming country town just a short walk from the station awaits exploration. The picnic train is running morning and afternoon journeys on Saturday and Sunday. For times and tickets, visit www.picnictrain.com.au/dungog.
EXHIBITION
BROUGH HOUSE
Head to Brough House on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm to see a new exhibition showcasing the work of the house's 2024 artists in residence Giselle Penn and Rebecca Muscat. The textile artists have been inspired by the houses and the Grossmann collection. Read more page 10.
