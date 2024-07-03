The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Women in STEM leadership forum encourages girls to dream big

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 3 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Grossmann High School year eight students at the Orbispace event. Picture supplied
Maitland Grossmann High School year eight students at the Orbispace event. Picture supplied

A group of Maitland girls have had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some successful women in STEM who are leaders in their field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.