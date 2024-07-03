Women in STEM leadership forum encourages girls to dream big

A group of Maitland girls have had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some successful women in STEM who are leaders in their field.
Year eight girls from Maitland Grossmann and Rutherford Technology high schools attended the Future of Female Leadership Forum in Sydney on June 27, where they met 100 female leaders, innovators and CEOs.
Redballoon founder Naomi Simson, NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison, and parliamentary secretary for climate change, energy and the environment Courtney Houssos were among the women who attended to address and mentor the students.
Rutherford Technology and Maitland Grossmann high schools STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) project officer Shane Dryden said the girls got a lot out of the event.
"It's a little bit of a cliche but it's a cliche for a reason, you can't be what you can't see, and I think for females especially in STEM related industries where there's such a male bias, in terms of the employment spectrum, I think it's really good for them to be able to see prominent females in leadership roles within the industries so that they can actually potentially see themselves in that role in the future and just give them something to aspire to," he said.
The forum featured sessions on developing apps, presentation (how to stand with confidence and project their voices), solving a maths problem and then speed mentoring with prominent women in STEM.
It was part of a two-term course by women in STEM charity The Orbispace Initiative which the students are studying.
In term two, the girls learnt about entrepreneurship, branding and professionalism, and in term three they will work on a pitch of an innovation that will support Australia's transition to sustainable transportation.
They will go back to Sydney at the end of term three to pitch their idea to a board of mock investors.
There are 13 Maitland Grossmann and 30 Rutherford Technology students studying the program.
