The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Parallel threads: incredible work comes from textile artist residency

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 5 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Muscat and Giselle Penn with some of their work which was created during their residency. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Rebecca Muscat and Giselle Penn with some of their work which was created during their residency. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Artists Giselle Penn and Rebecca Muscat have been inspired during their residency at Brough House, and now they're ready to share their work with the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.