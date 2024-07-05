Parallel threads: incredible work comes from textile artist residency

Artists Giselle Penn and Rebecca Muscat have been inspired during their residency at Brough House, and now they're ready to share their work with the community.
The long-time friends were awarded the third annual artist residency at Brough House in March, and since then they have been creating unique works, drawing on the Grossmann collection and the two houses for inspiration.
Their residency, called Parallel Threads, explored all the ways the two National Trust properties were in parallel; a fitting theme as this year was the first time two artists were selected for the residency program.
Ms Penn, of Newcastle, works primarily with found objects and has created some beautiful works for the exhibition.
One of those works is a set of vases of flowers made from linoleum and fabrics, one each for prominent ladies of the houses; original owners Caroline Beckett and Margaret Owen, and girls school headmistress Janette Grossmann.
Ms Penn said the community should come see the exhibition to connect.
"To connect with their local history, to connect with textile artists, and the volunteers here are incredible, the work that they do, that they put in that nobody really sees, all the behind the scenes efforts to keep these two beautiful homes accessible and standing, it's really a tribute to them," she said.
Ms Muscat, of Singleton, works in weaving and was inspired greatly by the stories of girls who boarded at and attended Maitland Girls High School at the properties.
She has created some beautiful pieces, one in particular inspired by a story of the girls pooling their money to buy a wireless radio.
"As well as being inspired by the collection over at Grossmann House, I was really inspired by the hostel girls' stories," she said.
"When I met some of the hostel girls who lived here in Brough House during one of the open houses I was just so drawn to their stories and the bonds that they had.
"Even now, many decades on they've got such close friendships."
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee said the artist in residence program evolves each year.
"We started it off as directly interpreting a textile artist to interpret elements of the Grossmann collection, that's everything in Grossmann House and in all the boxes there, as well as the property," she said.
"A different artist comes along each year and they see things differently and that's absolutely amazing to watch that."
The Parallel Threads exhibition is on at Brough House on Saturdays and Sundays from July 6 until July 28, from 10am to 3pm.
