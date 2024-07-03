Ready, set, recycle plastic: the earth market is ready to teach you

Make an appointment with yourself - maybe 30 minutes to 1 hour - to look at your plastic use in the house. Start with a bin audit and then brainstorm ways to swap that item for a plastic-free alternative.

Get the whole family involved, especially the kids. After all, they are our future.

Research a plastic-free alternative for the items you identify. Be creative and have fun with it.

Look to others for inspiration - there are plenty of blogs and information to help you succeed.

Write down the changes you want to make this month and put the list somewhere you will see it everyday, like on the fridge. Remember, start small so you don't become overwhelmed.