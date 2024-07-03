Ready, set, recycle plastic: the earth market is ready to teach you

The Earth Market Maitland is ready to teach the city how to recycle plastic in a bid to reduce the amount of plastic going into landfill.
It will run two pop-up stalls at the market in The Levee, Central Maitland this month and have a range of plastic on display.
The main focus will be on hard domestic plastics - which can be put in the council's yellow bin - and soft plastics, which have become harder to recycle since supermarkets stopped being a collection point.
"There is value in recycling plastic," earth market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said.
"When it is recycled that plastic is used to build things, it is being reused and these things last for a long time."
Ms Dempster said supermarkets were too reliant on putting too much packaging on products.
She said fruit, for example, had a very good natural packaging, yet it was often found wrapped in plastic.
She encouraged the city to take on the Plastic Free July challenge and make small changes to reduce reliance on plastic.
"Every small action counts, it all adds up over the course of a year," she said.
