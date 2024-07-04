Maitland netballers have top 10 hopes in top flight at state junior titles

Maitland's three junior netball teams are in elite company this year with all three contesting in the Championship Division at the Junior State Titles from July 6-8.
Maitland Netball Association president Marette Huckerby said it was the first time the Under-12s, 13s and 14s had competed in the top division at the same time.
Huckerby said there was plenty of excitement, particularly for the Under-12s who were attending their first state titles.
She said the girls in all age groups will be contesting against 19 of the state's best teams. In Under-13s and Under-14s their opponents include local rivals Newcastle and Charlestown, with the Under-12s coming up against Charlestown.
The Under-13s won promotion after finishing fourth the Under-12 Division 2 title last year and the Under-14s were promoted after finishing runners up in Division 2 last year.
The Under-12 girls ranking is tied to the Under-13 ranking.
Huckerby said the goal every year was to win a blue patch (top two finish), but competing in the Championship Division for the first time they were hopeful of top 10 finishes.
She said the girls had been training since February and had been away to carnivals and were coming together well as teams.
"They are up against the best teams from Sydney and across the state, they are looking forward to the challenge," she said.
In a busy schedule, they will play seven games on day one (Saturday) and six games on day two and three.
Games are 20 minutes long.
Kurri Kurri and Cessnock will be sending Under-12, 13 and 14 teams.
Kurri Kurri will compete in Division 3 in Under-12s and 13s and in Division 2 in Under-14s. Cessnock are in Division 2 in Under-12s and 13s and Division 3 in Under-14s.
Division 1 and 2 play at Penrith and 3 and 4 at Baulkham Hills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.