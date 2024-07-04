Road to nowhere: plan for new Tenambit connection is in limbo

The future of a road link between two existing streets in Tenambit remains in limbo as discussions continue between Maitland council and a developer.
Antkim Holdings Pty Ltd wants to build 14 multi-storey units on land between Bradbury Street and Floral Close but the council says the road connection cannot be built if the development is approved in its current form.
The council's Development Control Plan (DCP) has long flagged the road connection in a bid to keep infill development in line with Tenambit's grid-pattern design.
The preferred location for the road connection - which is outlined in the DCP - is a straight line between Bradbury Street and Floral Close and it would go through several private properties.
It's a 239 metre stretch and 134 metres of it is part of the development site.
A council spokesman said the connection would "enable equitable, orderly, and sustainable infill development, providing housing, services, and amenities."
"It aimed to increase housing availability in a coordinated way, ensuring fair distribution of infrastructure like roads and stormwater networks, and protecting the amenity of existing lots. Without a DCP, unplanned development could lead to inefficient land use and inadequate infrastructure," he said.
The council believes the site can have infill development - if a revised design is adopted - and the road can also be built in line with the DCP.
The spokesman acknowledged the road wouldn't be possible until all landowners were "prepared to co-operate in making part of their land available for road/drainage construction".
"Private developers are obligated to finance their own developments, including road access," a spokesman said.
"Any proposed public roads would be dedicated to council if developed."
The spokesman said it was unlikely the council would take matters into its own hands and build the road, saying "only a small number of lot owners would benefit" from it.
He also said the connection had not been costed and was not included in council's strategic plans.
"Broader investigation and consultation would be required," he said.
The council has told Antkim Holdings Pty Ltd to apply to the council to amend the DCP if they do not want to comply with it and construct the road.
"This would ensure all other impacted surrounding lot owners and stakeholders had the opportunity for meaningful consultation and input through a DCP amendment process," the spokesman said.
