Wooden bridge at Walka to be repaired thanks to $400,000 grant

A $434,824 grant has been secured to repair the timber bridge at the historic Walka Water Works.
The project will repair the bridge deck, provide new approach slabs, and strengthen the abutments to ensure emergency vehicles can use the bridge during emergency flood events.
The NSW Government grant is being provided by Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF).
$434,824 has been set aside to repair the wooden bridge that allows pedestrians and vehicles to access the beautiful 1890s spillway at Walka Water Works.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said Walka Water Works is a local gem that has enormous potential as a tourism and recreational venue.
"It's a popular picnic area steeped in history and is one of the largest and most intact 19th century industrial complexes in the Hunter Valley," she said.
"The bridge is an important piece of infrastructure providing a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors including recreational walkers, joggers, cyclists, Park Run participants and tourists.
"I am very pleased the NSW Government has put aside this funding to ensure this bridge can be repaired and safely used by vehicles and pedestrians."
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said there are thousands of Crown land reserves across the state managed by Crown Lands, volunteer community boards and local councils.
"This Maitland grant is part of $14.578 million being offered by the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund statewide to support 144 projects," he said.
"These projects will benefit many thousands of people and the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of local communities."
