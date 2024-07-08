The Repertory: fantasy meets reality in A Street Care Named Desire

Tennessee Williams' iconic 1940s play A Streetcar Named Desire is in full swing at Maitland Repertory Theatre.
Although the play is more than 75-years-old, many of its themes are still relevant.
The play, which was the winner of the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is a catastrophic confrontation between reality and fantasy, embodied in the clash between Stella (Gabrielle Johns) and Stanley Kowalski (Matt Scoles) with Stella's older sister Blanche DuBois (Celia Kelly).
A Streetcar Named Desire describes the cultural and social differences and the problems which arise in these two different worlds when Blanche arrives for an extended stay with Stella and Stanley in their modest two-room apartment in the crazy and noisy downtown area of New Orleans. Blanche is extremely upset as she has lost her home, Belle Reve, has no job and is penniless.
This is a story of life, death, violence, women's roles and society's responsibility.
Stanley's poker buddies are Mitch (Josh Hayward), Steve (Sam Luff), and Pablo (Hayden Jones). Other cast includes Eunice (Kristin Ison), Collector (Matthew Collins), Vendor (Elwyn Coventry) and the Doctor (Robert Comber).
The play opened on Wednesday, July 3 for nine performances, including three matinees.
Tickets are $27 (concession) and $32 (full) and can be booked at www.mrt.org.au, on 4933 2766 (12pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday) or by emailing taz@taztix.com.au with 'MRT' in the subject line.
Maitland Repertory Theatre is at 244 High Street, Maitland.
Catch it on Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 12 or Friday, July 19 at 8pm, or on Sunday, July 14, Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21 at 2pm.
The Cast
The play contains strong language, violence and references to alcoholism, mental illness, suicide, racism and sexual assault.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.