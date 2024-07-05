Party vibe in full swing for chamber's 75th anniversary celebration

Maitland Business Chamber has celebrated its 75th anniversary with a gala dinner.
More than 150 people attended the event at Maitland Town Hall to honour the rich history and resilience of the business community in Maitland.
The event paid tribute to businesses that have contributed to Maitland's economic growth and industrial landscape over the past 118 years.
The chamber began 118 years ago and has been incorporated for 75 years.
"The event was a huge success as the gala celebrated both current and past businesses in Maitland," chamber president Michael Maffey said.
"The business community has shown it has been both resilient and robust over many years, which was reflected in the numerous businesses that attended the event that have been in existence for many generations."
Master of Ceremonies Matthew Tranter, from Tranter Lawyers, engaged past presidents Pennie Kearney, Craig McGregor, Judy Brown and Shane Hamilton in reflective discussions about the highlights of their tenure on the committee.
Sprout Catering served a sumptuous meal and band Felix Quinn provided the party atmosphere.
The executive committee thanks the business community for their support and participation in the celebration.
