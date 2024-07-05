Have your say on the future of former Anambah landfill site

Maitland City Council is seeking community feedback on preferred uses for the former landfill site at Anambah Road, Rutherford following remediation work.
The site operated as landfill from 1976 to 1993 and requires remediation before it can be used for the benefit of the Maitland community.
A remediation action plan for the Anambah Road site will be developed by independent contaminated land consultant GHD for review by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), once the site's future use has been determined.
Possible options for the site's future use include commercial and light industrial development, solar energy production, passive recreation, managed green space or a combination of options.
Maitland City Council manager environment and sustainability Catherine Pepper said "a recent report to council [from February 2024] outlines a proposed pathway for the future remediation of this former landfill site, and now we're seeking feedback from nearby residents and businesses, as well as the wider community, on this suggested way forward".
"Finding the best way forward for a site like this requires us to consider what is technically feasible for the site given its history, how we will pay for the remediation and what ongoing benefits can be delivered to the community," Ms Pepper said.
"The preferred reuse option identified in the report has the potential to generate revenue to offset the cost associated with remediation at the site."
Ms Pepper said 'landfill sites usually generate gases such as methane, for decades after waste disposal finishes.
Council's monitoring at the Anambah Road site has indicated gas generation has peaked and is slowing, but will require management for some years to come.
"We're working with an independent contaminated site auditor and the EPA to make sure we are appropriately managing the site until remediation occurs," she said.
"The community's input is valuable in helping Council and GHD to progress plans for the site and determine a pathway towards long term land use and remediation for the site."
For more information and to have your say before Monday, July 22 2024, visit mait.city/AnambahLandfill.
