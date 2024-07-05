Maitland Redbacks president honoured for service to touch football

Shelly Rush-Nichols has been acknowledged for her contribution to touch football in Maitland with an award at the NSW Community Sports Awards.
She has been named joint 2024 Community Sports Administrator of the Year. Sandra Slattery from Port Macquarie was the other joint winner.
Rush-Nichols joined Maitland Touch Association, known as the Maitland Redbacks, in 2008. She joined the committee soon after joining and has been president since 2021.
She has been described as an "exceptional leader" who has played a vital role in the club's success on and off the field.
Under her leadership the club has seen an increase in participation and more opportunities for players and members.
Sport NSW chairperson Chris Hall said the awards were the highest honours for community and grassroots sport in NSW.
"We applaud Shelly and Sandra for their countless hours of unwavering work at the coalface of sport. It is because of their loyal and dedicated service that thousands of men and women, boys and girls enjoy the health, social and community benefits sport provides," Mr Hall said.
"Sport in NSW relies on people such as Rush-Nichols and Slattery who have voluntarily dedicated their time. Without our army of volunteers, sport could not be played each week.
The awards night was held at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.
This isn't the first time Rush-Nichols has been acknowledged for her commitment to sport.
She received the prestigious Aileen May Medal for President of the Year at the NSW Touch Awards in 2023.
That same year Maitland Touch Association was recognised as the Hunter Western Hornets Region Affiliate and NSW State Affiliate of the Year.
