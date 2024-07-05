The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Redbacks president honoured for service to touch football

July 5 2024 - 3:00pm
Shelly Rush-Nichols and Sandra Slattery with their award. Picture supplied
Shelly Rush-Nichols has been acknowledged for her contribution to touch football in Maitland with an award at the NSW Community Sports Awards.

