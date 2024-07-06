The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

NPLW matches moved to synthetic surface after another week of wet weather

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 6 2024 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets forward Lauren Allan has quickly made an impact for New Lambton, who are fighting to keep alive their finals hopes. Picture by Marina Neil
Jets forward Lauren Allan has quickly made an impact for New Lambton, who are fighting to keep alive their finals hopes. Picture by Marina Neil

All but one round-17 clash in NPLW Northern NSW has been relocated to the artificial surface at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility this weekend after continued wet weather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.