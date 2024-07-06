Rugby league off this weekend as more rain threatens

There's no rugby league this weekend in the senior Newcastle, Newcastle and Hunter and Hunter Junior rugby league competitions with games called off on Thursday.
The Group 21 competition, however, will be continuing.
The Newcastle RL has pushed back the season one week and the games from this weekend's round 12 will now be played on August 31 and September 1.
It applies to the first grade, reserves, Under-19 and women's competitions.
The 2024 decider is now set for the last Sunday in September (29th) but remains McDonald Jones Stadium.
"It's booked. I already knew it was available and pencilled it in about 10 days ago because you could kind of see this coming," Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich said following Thursday's announcement
Rounds 13 to 18 stay of the Newcastle RL season stay as per schedule.
It follows a disjointed first half of this campaign with fixtures changing, either dates or grounds, almost weekly.
Three first-grade games are still outstanding, slated for August 9-10, while Wyong beat Northern Hawks 36-14 at Mallabula Sporting Complex on Wednesday night.
You put all the ingredients in the mix and postponing it a week was a no brainer.- Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich
Also this weekend, Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League have opted to abandon all matches and split competition points while Hunter Junior Rugby League postponed all scheduled fixtures.
