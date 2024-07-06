The Maitland Mercury
Rugby league off this weekend as more rain threatens

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 6 2024 - 11:08am
Newcastle Rugby League have pushed back an already wet 2024 season by one week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Rugby League have pushed back an already wet 2024 season by one week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

There's no rugby league this weekend in the senior Newcastle, Newcastle and Hunter and Hunter Junior rugby league competitions with games called off on Thursday.

