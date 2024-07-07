Maitland Mustangs book home quarter final with wins in double header

The Maitland Mustangs kept a game Illawarra Hawks at bay to book a NBL1 East home quarter final.
Sunday's 112-100 victory followed a comprehensive 120-78 win against Sutherland Sharks on Saturday night to collect the final two wins needed to finish top two.
A delighted Mustangs coach Luke Boyle said it was a tremendous team effort with all 10 players used making significant contributions on Sunday.
"We set the goal of making top two at the start of the season and achieved it," Boyle said.
"We now have a final game against Newcastle and then the finals, starting with a home quarter-final."
Maitland is likely to face third-placed Manly in the quarter-final and victory would earn a week off and a home semi-final.
"Two home wins and then the grand final is the plan from here," Boyle said.
Confidence is high, but so too is desire after three-point grand final losses to Canberra Gunners in 2022 and Sutherland in 2023.
The core of the team is back for a third campaign, once again led by dynamic guard Will Cranstown-Lown who was outstanding in Sunday's win.
He shot 17 points and had seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block, but it was his sheer energy which had the biggest impact on the match.
The support cast was pretty impressive as well with Billy Parsons contributing 21 points and eight rebounds, Matthew Gray collecting his second double-double of the weekend with 14 points and 12 rebounds, James Hunter 13 points and Christian Little 11 points, seven assists and three steals.
Jay Cole and Daniel Milburn were brilliant coming off the bench. Cole turned the tone the game early with his bulloking work, shooting 10 points and making four rebounds.
Millburn shot 12 points, but his defensive work was outstanding with the Mustangs finishing 17 points up during his time on court.
Will Mortimer shot nine points and has a real presence giving the Mustangs three intimidating big men along with Hunter and Cole.
The Mustangs women again showed plenty of spirit, after getting off to an early lead they unable to stick with Hawks as the game wore on and were beaten 75-60.
Shakera Reilly was here team's best landing 24 points and working hard in defence.
Christian Little starred with 30 points as all five Maitland starters made double points as the Mustangs sent a warning to their rivals ahead of the finals.
The Mustangs women made a strong start but were unable to stick with the Sharks who ran out 87-65 winners.
In the men's, the Mustangs can guarantee a top-two finish and opening home final when they host Illawarra Hawks from 3pm on Sunday.
Little had his best game for the Mustangs adding five rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with his game-high 30 points.
All five starters had strong games, Will Cranston-Lown scored 22 points, had five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks, Billy Parsons had 19, 8, 6 and 3, James Hunter had 12 points and nine rebounds and Matt Gray had a double-double game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Will Mortimore led a strong contribution from the bench with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs made an electrifying start with 33 points and kept the momentum going with 27, 36 and 24 efforts over the remainder of the game, including outscoring the Sharks by 23 points in the third term.
It was a sweet win for the Mustangs against their 2023 NBL1 East grand final conqueror.
Maitland's rival for the minor premiership, the Canberra Gunners defeated Sydney Comets 85-79 and can finish top if they win their final game of the season against Hornsby on Sunday, July 14.
In the women's game, Natsumi Kohama scored 18 points, Shakera Reilly 17 and Sydney Hunter 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs women host the Sharks at 1pm.
