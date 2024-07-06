Maitland Mustangs smash Sutherland in warning ahead of NBL1 East finals

The Maitland Mustangs smashed the Sutherland Sharks 120-78 at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night in game one of their NBL1 East double header.
Christian Little starred with 30 points as all five Maitland starters made double points as the Mustangs sent a warning to their rivals ahead of the finals.
The Mustangs women made a strong start but were unable to stick with the Sharks who ran out 87-65 winners.
In the men's, the Mustangs can guarantee a top-two finish and opening home final when they host Illawarra Hawks from 3pm on Sunday.
Little had his best game for the Mustangs adding five rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with his game-high 30 points.
All five starters had strong games, Will Cranston-Lown scored 22 points, had five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks, Billy Parsons had 19, 8, 6 and 3, James Hunter had 12 points and nine rebounds and Matt Gray had a double-double game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Will Mortimore led a strong contribution from the bench with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs made an electrifying start with 33 points and kept the momentum going with 27, 36 and 24 efforts over the remainder of the game, including outscoring the Sharks by 23 points in the third term.
It was a sweet win for the Mustangs against their 2023 NBL1 East grand final conqueror.
Maitland's rival for the minor premiership, the Canberra Gunners defeated Sydney Comets 85-79 and can finish top if they win their final game of the season against Hornsby on Sunday, July 14.
In the women's game, Natsumi Kohama scored 18 points, Shakera Reilly 17 and Sydney Hunter 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs women host the Sharks at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.