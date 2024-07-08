NAIDOC week: Lessons to be learned, but Maitland has plenty to be proud of

The theme for this year's NAIDOC week celebrations is 'Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud'.
And if the examples of many of the wonderful Aboriginal organisations in Maitland and across the Hunter as well as individuals young and old is any indication there are plenty of reasons to be loud and proud.
Irrespective of how you voted in the Voice referendum, I think most Australians would agree that the ongoing gaps in outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples need to be addressed and countered.
According to National NAIDOC co-chair Aunty Lynette Riley education is key to keeping the fire burning and in turn addressing the gaps.
Dr Riley worked with educators from Culture is Life, including Thara Brown, Stephanie and Arkeria Armstrong and Jasmine Miller, to develop classroom resources around this year's theme.
Ms Brown said that although the resources focus on the NAIDOC theme they can be used in classrooms well beyond the week.
"The goal is that all people living in Australia are proud of the oldest living, continuous culture in the world," she said.
"The pride should run deep in what we've been able to not only survive but share with the world."
Wonderful sentiments that we can perhaps all take a step forward this week in achieving.
Speaking of pride, there is a groundswell of it for our magnificent sporting teams who are on track for title success in 2024.
Reigning premiers the Maitland Pickers and Blacks lead their competitions, the Maitland Mustangs have earned a home final to start their quest for an elusive NBL1 East title after two lost grand finals and the Maitland Magpies NPLW team have already won silverware and are on track for premiership and champions success.
After last season's civic reception for the Pickers and Blacks, we might have to look at a ticker-tape parade to mark potentially four teams' success this year.
As a sports reporter one of the common themes I have noticed across all these successful teams and the other senior sporting clubs across Maitland is a real connection with their young fans.
It's wonderful to see players taking time to not only acknowledge the kids on the sidelines, but interact with them.
You can see the youngsters and for that matter their parents glowing.
As a sports reporter it really is a pleasure dealing with all our town's sporting teams.
Senior reporter,
Michael Hartshorn
