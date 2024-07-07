Pat Batey five try hero as Maitland Blacks overrun Wanderers 46-19

Maitland Blacks fullback Pat Batey scored an incredible five tries as the Maitland Blacks overran Wanderers 46-19 at No.2 Sportsground in Newcastle on Saturday.
In their best performance of the season, the Blacks overcame a tough, close first half to reap the rewards of an all-round strong performance.
The result, which leave Maitland 14 points clear on top of the table, could have been even more comprehensive with Wanderers scoring a late consolation try.
"The boys played really well. It was a tough first half and we slowly wore them down. The boys got some really good rewards in the second half for their hard work," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
Zane Dallinger and Nic Davidson scored the other two tries, while Hare Meihana made four conversions and kicked a penalty goal.
Cunningham said Batey was outstanding, particularly in the second half.
"His attack and his support play was tremendous and the tries were a reward for that effort," he said.
Cunningham said it was probably the Blacks best overall performance this season.
"The first half against Hamilton a few weeks ago was very good, but probably from a rounded team performance yesterday that probably tops it, I would say," he said.
"Just the way the boys worked defensively in the second half.
"They scored one try at the very death as a bit of a consolation try, but other than that the defensive effort from our guys, especially when the game was won, that was the most pleasing thing.
"We've had weeks when we've been good in patches, but over the last couple of weeks we've really completed those good performances and played good footy for most of the game.
"The important thing is that we keep building on that over the next three or four weeks and that come final time the boys are firing."
Cunningham nominated Cody Wetini, Zane Dallinger and Sam Callow as the Blacks' best.
"Cody Wetini had a great game. He created quite a few attacking opportunities and was pretty tireless in defence," he said.
"Zane Dallinger and Sam Callow both played really well, but as I said everyone really contributed."
Maitland were beaten 27-25 in Premier 2 and lost 17-13 in Premier 3.
In the Women's XVs, the Blacks ran out 74-0 winners with Darcy Gillett running in six tries in the 12 tries to nil victory.
There's is a competition bye next week when catch-up games between Southern Beaches and University and Wanderers and Hamilton will be played.
The Blacks next game is away against Southern Beaches on Saturday, July 20.
