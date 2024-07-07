Re-signed Lantry confident of keeping Maitland Pickers squad together for 2025

Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry has re-signed for another two years at the helm of the club in a move he hopes will ensure the vast majority of his squad commit to the club for 2025 and beyond.
Lantry said about 60 per cent of the team had already signed extended contracts at the club, but he felt it was important to get his own contract settled so that the players knew what the coaching situation was looking forward.
"I needed to get my contract out of the way to ensure a few others were comfortable," Lantry said on Sunday.
"We're not far away from shoring up our whole playing list."
Lantry said the league's decision to postpone this weekend's round had worked in the Pickers favour as there had been an Influenza A outbreak among players and up to six players would not have been available to play this weekend.
Under Lantry's guidance the Pickers have won back-to-back Newcastle RL minor and major premierships in 2022-23, won the stand-alone President's Cup in 2020 and the 2022 and 2023 President's Cup titles.
The club also led the competition in the 2021 season before it was halted by COVID and is leading the 2024 first grade and reserve grade competitions.
Pickers president John Gorman said the club was very happy to have Lantry extend for a further two years.
"Not only is he the head coach he's also heavily involved in the day to day running of the club, is part of our sponsorship committee, coordinate's our apparel and looks after roster management while also liaising with our pathways team for community development programs," Gorman said.
"His support staff are of the highest standard and we look forward to continuing to grow professionally as a club both on and off the field under Matt's guidance."
Lantry said he had loved his time at the Pickers since moving to the club after the 2019 premiership with Western Suburbs.
"It's fair to say we haven't looked back since leaving Wests. It was timely and to come back and have the opportunity to coach your home club, where you grew up is pretty special. The sportsground is only 10 minutes from my doorstep," he said.
"The last five years, while COVID was a negative for a lot of people it actually helped us from a football club perspective, because we had a few players who couldn't commit to playing in Sydney back in 2020.
"It allowed us to compile the roster we've got and that group of players are now going into their fifth year. The bulk of that squad have certainly stayed together and the success we've had is something special."
Saturday's game against Macquarie Scorpions will be played on Saturday, August 31. The Pickers host fourth-place Central Newcastle on Saturday, July 13.
