The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Re-signed Lantry confident of keeping Maitland Pickers squad together for 2025

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 7 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry has signed until the end of the 2026 season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.
Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry has signed until the end of the 2026 season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry has re-signed for another two years at the helm of the club in a move he hopes will ensure the vast majority of his squad commit to the club for 2025 and beyond.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.