Disadvantaged paying price for poor public transport: Cessnock mayor

Cessnock council is calling for the NSW government to introduce two new public transport routes to provide direct links between Cessnock and the growing Greta-Branxton area, with the city's mayor saying it is a "no brainer".
The council says diversions through Kurri Kurri and Maitland, which public transport users currently face, involve much longer travel times when compared with driving.
In the case of the route that runs through Maitland, it turns what -would be a 20-minute drive into a 90-minute commute - not including connection and waiting times.
The existing routes also bypass major employment areas in wine country, the council says.
Mayor Jay Suvaal said the government and other stakeholders should closely examine extra public transport routes for the Cessnock local government area and look to provide direct public links for commuters in the two centres.
The council predicts the population of the local government area will dramatically grow from 64,067 recorded in the 2021 Census to 91,319 in 2031 and 112,419 in 2041.
"The Cessnock LGA has been left out in the cold for too long when it comes to public transport and it is our disadvantaged communities that are paying the price, particularly our young people," Cr Suvaal said.
"Lack of access to transport options is a widespread barrier to employment. The problem is particularly acute in the Cessnock LGA, with data showing almost 50 per cent of local registered jobseekers lacked a licence and transport.
"Supporting additional public transport connections through major employment areas, and connecting communities, is a no brainer and I call on governments at all levels to support direct bus routes between Cessnock and Branxton-Greta."
The council is proposing two new bus routes and has written to key stakeholders including Transport for NSW, as well as MPs and ministers at a state and federal level.
According to the council's proposal, the new routes would provide public transport to workers at 47 businesses in wine country alone and would expand opportunities for job seekers - particularly those without a licence.
The first proposed route would take commuters both directions between Cessnock and Greta-Branxton via Wine Country Drive, passing 13 businesses including Calvary Aged Care, Cessnock jail, Rydges Resort, Foghorn Brewery, Cessnock Airport, and De Bortoli Wines among others.
The second would move each way between Mount View Road at Cessnock to Greta-Branxton via Oakey Creek Road, McDonalds Road and Wine Country Drive, passing 34 businesses including Hope Estate, Bimbadgen Estate, Roche Estate, Mercure Resort, Hunter Valley Gardens, and The Vintage and Cypress Lakes golf resorts.
