The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Disadvantaged paying price for poor public transport: Cessnock mayor

Updated July 8 2024 - 7:17am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock council has proposed two new bus routes - both including Wine Country Drive. File picture by Jonathan Carroll
Cessnock council has proposed two new bus routes - both including Wine Country Drive. File picture by Jonathan Carroll

Cessnock council is calling for the NSW government to introduce two new public transport routes to provide direct links between Cessnock and the growing Greta-Branxton area, with the city's mayor saying it is a "no brainer".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.