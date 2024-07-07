Knights centre Bradman Best recalled by NSW for Origin decider

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has been confirmed in the NSW squad for the State Origin series decider against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.
Best, who scored two tries on debut in game three last season, returns to the starting line-up as replacement for injured Latrell Mitchell.
The 22-year-old sealed his spot with a starring role in Newcastle's 16-12 win against Canberra on Sunday.
Former Knight Mitch Barnett, who has been at the Warriors for the past two seasons, has also been included for his Origin debut.
Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga and veteran centre Dane Gagai are expected to be confirmed in the Queensland team when it is named on Monday.
The series is one game apiece after Queensland won the opener in Sydney, and NSW hit back to win game two in Melbourne.
The NSW squad is: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian Too, 3. Bradman Best, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Mitch Barnett, 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Luke Keary, 19. Cam McInnes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.