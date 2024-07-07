The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Knights centre Bradman Best recalled by NSW for Origin decider

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 8 2024 - 7:30am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best. Picture by Marina Neil
Bradman Best. Picture by Marina Neil


KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has been confirmed in the NSW squad for the State Origin series decider against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.