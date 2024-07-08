Free workshops with exhibiting artists during Cool Art July at the gallery

A range of free creative workshops are on at Maitland Regional Art Gallery during the school holidays for kids, teens and families.
The program, Cool Art July, is a chance to engage with current exhibitions and learn from exhibiting artists throughout the winter school holidays.
MRAG deputy director Courtney Novak said this winter break is particularly exciting because several exhibiting artists will be hosting free workshops.
The entertaining program includes a cape making workshop with Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding based on his exhibition Power | The Future Is Here, allowing kids of all ages to find their inner hero.
Young creatives can also make a collage about a special person in their life with Maitland artist Catherine Kingsmill, inspired by her exhibition Memory Collective (Part One): Felicity, Mavis, Tara, Tory and Vicki, or join Lineage | A Visual Continuum artist Shonah Trescott in creating mixed media landscapes and animal portraits.
More local artists will join the mix, with Indeah Clark facilitating an introduction to printmaking workshop for kids and Barbie Procobis leading a workshop inspired by Ron Mueck's Pregnant woman, where young adults can learn how to make realistic sculptures with polymer clay.
Families can also get involved in two drop in activities when visiting Lineage | A Visual Continuum and Power | The Future Is Here.
"Guided by our artist educators, these drop in activities encourage participants to let their imagination fly while creating a paper forest or designing their very own superhero cape," Ms Novak said.
Looking ahead to Term three, MRAG has opened enrolments for its after school program, Art Explorers. From Tuesday, July 30, the program will teach young art lovers new techniques through the use of different materials over an eight week term.
To view the full Cool Art July program, including dates, times and booking information, visit mait.city/MRAGSchoolHolidays.
