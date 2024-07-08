Bronte Peel scores five as Maitland Magpies beat Warners Bay 12-0

A five goal haul by Maitland Magpies forward Bronte Peel against Warners Bay has taken her season tally to an incredible 29 goals from 14 games to lead the NNSW NPLW goal scoring.
Claiming her third bag of five this season, Peel scored four goals from open play and one from the penalty spot as Maitland smashed Warners Bay 12-0 on Sunday.
The win lifts Maitland to the NPLW ladder, equal on 36 points with Newcastle Olympic, but with a game in hand. Incredibly both teams have a plus-72 goal difference.
"The girls did a solid job again, which was pleasing," Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said of the win against the second last team.
"You can't take anything for granted and you can't drop away. The players have been doing a fantastic job at that. Over the course of this season they have been keeping their standards really high and performing really well."
Hamilton said Peel was having a very strong season.
"We are really pleased for her. She had another good night last night (Sunday) as well," he said.
Hamilton said he believed Peel had become a more mature player after her stint of college football in the US.
"She was always a mature person, but I think that being away from home and fending for yourself and being in that environment overseas helps you get more confidence in yourself," he said.
"I think one of the nice things we have seen with Bronte, is that she has come back a very confident and happy person, which is excellent.
"The full-time training environment they have over there in the college systems is really beneficial as well.
"She doesn't talk about it a lot, she is a very humble person, but she has certainly come back a more confident and better player for the experience."
In addition to Peel's five goals, Willow Neal scored a double and there were singles to captain Sophie Stapleford, Ella McDonald, Sophie Nenadovic, Sophie Jones and Paige Kingston-Hogg.
Peel also scored five goals against Warners Bay in round three and two against them in round 10. She also has a five goal haul against Mid Coast in round four and three goal games against Azzurri and Adamstown.
Peel leads the goal scoring from Newcastle Olympic's Jemma House who has 27 goals.
Stapleford is equal fourth with former Maitland player Mercedes McNab who is playing with Broadmeadow Magic this season.
The Magpies can go three points clear if they beat Charlestown Azzurri in a round 15 catch up match on Tuesday night at Lisle Carr Oval.
Olympic were unable to add to their season tally when their game against New Lambton on Saturday was washed out.
The NPLW competition breaks for the annual Women's State Cup, which runs from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.
Maitland are chasing their third piece of silverware this season after winning the inaugural Charity Shield in the pre-season by beating Broadmeadow 4-2 and then beating them 4-3 in a stunning come-from-behind victory to claim the Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup
