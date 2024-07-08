The Maitland Mercury
Bronte Peel scores five as Maitland Magpies beat Warners Bay 12-0

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
July 8 2024 - 3:52pm
Bronte Peel, pictured earlier this season, scored five goals in Maitalnd's 12-0 win against Warners Bay on Sunday. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photography
Bronte Peel, pictured earlier this season, scored five goals in Maitalnd's 12-0 win against Warners Bay on Sunday. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photography

A five goal haul by Maitland Magpies forward Bronte Peel against Warners Bay has taken her season tally to an incredible 29 goals from 14 games to lead the NNSW NPLW goal scoring.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

