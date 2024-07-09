Former mayor Loretta Baker to step down from council

Former mayor Loretta Baker is calling time on her tenure as a Maitland councillor, announcing she will not seek re-election after 16 years on the council.
First elected in 2008, Cr Baker became the city's first female mayor in 2017, and was at the helm when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. She was mayor until December 2021.
She will continue her work as a nurse in mental health and said it's time for change at the council.
"I have been there long enough, it's time for generational change," Cr Baker said.
The ward one Labor councillor said she is happy to have been the city's first female mayor and hopes it has inspired more people to put their hand up.
"It was, I wouldn't say a breakthrough, but it was a first and I'm pleased that I did that," she said.
"I think the fact that I put my hand up will give confidence to others to put their hand up.
"It needs to be more diverse so that it represents more people."
Cr Baker said she has enjoyed her time on the council and has learnt a lot about the day to day workings of a city and about the community's volunteer organisations.
During her time on the council, Cr Baker has seen Maitland go through significant growth.
"It's been a time of massive change and growth, and much of that has been very, very good, but we're probably hitting the crossroads now," she said.
"When I first got on council I said that we have to be careful, this is (in) an NBN interview, not to destroy the reason why people want to move here in the haste to give them somewhere to live, and I'm still mindful of that."
Cr Baker is proud of always having her say on arts and culture while on council and said during COVID times she was interested in pushing small grants towards local arts and culture groups.
"I'd like to think that I contributed to that in a positive way, both as a councillor and as a mayor," she said.
"All of those things (arts and libraries) add value to your life, your quality of your life, and I'm pleased to have supported them and I will still support them when I'm not on council."
When Cr Baker leaves council at the end of the term, she will continue working as a nurse and said she will have more time for her garden and friends.
"I'm just really proud to have had that opportunity to be on council and to be mayor, and I'm very proud of the city," she said.
"It is a lovely place to live and I'm really proud to have been in a position to do things that support that lifestyle."
The NSW local government elections will be held on Saturday, September 14. Cr Baker has thrown her support behind new ward one Labor candidate Amelia Atkinson.
Other council election news:
