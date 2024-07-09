The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Former mayor Loretta Baker to step down from council

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 9 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loretta Baker pictured at The Levee. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Loretta Baker pictured at The Levee. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Former mayor Loretta Baker is calling time on her tenure as a Maitland councillor, announcing she will not seek re-election after 16 years on the council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.