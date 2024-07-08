Maitland junior netballers shine on elite stage at state titles

Maitland's junior netballers have shone in their first year in the elite Champions Division at the NSW State Junior Netball titles over the weekend.
Maitland Under-12 and Under-13 teams both recorded 11 win, eight loss records to finish top 10.
The Under-14s had six wins, three draws and 10 losses in a great debut season after winning promotion from Division 2 last season
In their first state titles, the Under-12s had wins against Charlestown (23-12), Northern Suburbs (13-12), Lakeside (20-17), Penrith (14-12), St George (18-5), Campden & District (11-10), Eastwood Ryde (17-15), Liverpool City (17-13), Inner West (12-11), Illawarra (16-12), Randwick (13-9).
The youngsters had an outstanding finish winning all six games on the final day of competition on Monday.
After winning promotion last year, Maitland Under-13s defeated Lakeside (13-12), Manly Warringah (13-12), Wyong (19-16), Penrith (18-9), Ku-ring-gai (18-14), St George (22-18), Gosford (18-14), Campden & District (18-16), Eastwood Ryde (17-13), Campbelltown (20-11) and Inner West (11-10).
The Under-14s had a tough day one with just one win, but a 19-10 result against Newcastle certainly lifted spirits.
The team also had wins against Bankstown (21-11), Charlestown (21-20), Campbelltown (20-11), Liverpool (21-15) and Wagga Wagga (18-16) and draws with Illawarra (14-14), Baulkham Hills (17-17) and Campden & District (18-18).
Cesssnock had two wins in Under-12 Division 2 with a 15-14 win against Mudgee and 9-7 win against Lismore.
After winning promotion last year, Cessnock Under-13s had a wonderful tournament in Division 2 winning eight of their 19s games.
They had wins against Dubbo (14-8), Nambucca Valley (13-7), Mudgee (24-13), Hastings Valley (13-9), South Canberra (16-6), Westlakes (24-17) Barellan (18-15), Blue Mountains (14-7).
The Under-14s had 10 wins to finish sixth in Division 3
Their victories came against Griffith (19-10), Cowra (23-11), Tamworth (22-6), Great Lakes (18-10), Woy Woy (19-10), Lower Clarence (16-10), Mudgee (16-14), Lismore (19-17), Macleay (19-15), Nambucca Valley (22-16),
Kurri Kurri Under-12s finished fourth in Division 3 with 12 wins and a draw from their 16 games and may be line for promotion.
On day one they have five wins, a draw and loss, four wins and two losses on day two and three wins and a loss on the final day.
Kurri Kurri Under-13s had a tremendous tournament with 14 wins and a draw from their 18 games to finish fifth.
They had three wins and four losses on day one and didn't drop a game in the final two days with 11 wins and a 13-13 draw against Macleay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.