OUR PAST Bridge tolls problematic during Maitland's history

When Lachlan Macquarie was Governor of New South Wales, between 1810 and 1821, road and bridge building were vitally important to the colony's development.
Macquarie increasingly used private contractors to manage the convict labour force, and a means of paying for the contractors' efforts was needed. Tolls on road-users became a standard method of raising the necessary funds.
An early problem was crossing Wallis Creek, which separated what were to become West Maitland and East Maitland. Its banks were steep and difficult for drays and livestock to negotiate.
Alexander McLeod, a Lochinvar land grantee, proposed to Colonial Secretary Alexander McLeay that he (McLeod) build a bridge, to be paid for after construction by the levying of tolls for a nominated period.
An arrangement was struck: McLeod would collect tolls for seven years, after which the bridge would be transferred to government ownership. The government created a price schedule and McLeod maintained the bridge at his own expense.
The first Victoria Bridge over Wallis Creek, sited 140 metres upstream of today's High Street bridge, was opened in 1827. All users had to pay, including church-goers, children going to school, policemen and people driving livestock up the valley or carrying cargoes unloaded from ships at Morpeth.
The tolls were considered 'oppressive' by many. People resisted, haggling over prices or refusing to pay.
There were fist-fights between users and the toll-keepers, Thomas Deering and Joseph Daley, and threats by teamsters to tie their bullocks to the bridge to block it. Court cases resulted from the disputes.
Resentment grew when McLeod removed a tree which had been felled across the creek to form a footbridge, and when he had two sandbanks dug out from the creek's bed. These had been used at times of low flow as fords for livestock. McLeod, clearly, was seeking to force people onto his bridge.
After two years McLeod and his partner, Peter McIntyre, sold the bridge to the Dumaresq brothers.
Resistance to the tolls continued, and in 1831 the government dropped those on the bridge over Wallis Creek. The Dumaresqs were paid £600 in compensation.
But tolls were nevertheless levied on the Long Bridge, built during the 1830s, and they were to be imposed elsewhere. When during the 1860s the Pitnacree, Dunmore and Belmore bridges were constructed, tolls were again imposed: these large structures had been costly (the Belmore Bridge cost £23,000) and had to be financed.
In 1871 the rates levied were sixpence for each dray, gig or cart, threepence for each horse, tuppence (2d) for each ox or cow, a penny-ha'penny (11/2d) for each lamb, pig or goat and a penny for each person crossing on foot.
Tiny toll huts were built for the men who collected the tolls. The one at the end of the Belmore Bridge was described by the Maitland Mercury as a "bark kennel with no window" and no floor, offering little protection against the elements and "not fit to put a decent dog in."
The Pitnacree Bridge had slab panels at each end, padlocked between midnight and 4am to prevent people from crossing without paying.
Tolls were necessary in the development of the colony's roads and bridges, but they caused difficulties for many years. Those on the Belmore Bridge were abolished in 1878.
