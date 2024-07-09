The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Breaking

East Maitland man wins $6 million in keno

By Newsroom
Updated July 9 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An East Maitland man says he will continue to work despite winning $6 million in Keno on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.