East Maitland man wins $6 million in keno

An East Maitland man says he will continue to work despite winning $6 million in Keno on Monday.
"It's unbelievable," he exclaimed when an official from Keno reached out to confirm he had won $6,602,501.30.
"I definitely kept checking the ticket and results to see if it was real. Winning six million dollars doesn't happen every day."
But despite the life changing win the man says he has no intention of giving up the job he loves.
"I really love my job and I've been doing it for a long time, so I'll probably continue to work," the man who purchased the winning ticket at East Maitland Bowling Club said.
"I've played Keno a few times. I always just let the terminal choose random numbers for me.
"I've let my daughters know and they're over the moon.
"They don't live nearby so I might go and surprise them and we can all celebrate together. "It's a dream come true.
"I have no idea what I'll do with the prize. There are six million things that I could do but I need to have a think."
The East Maitland Bowling Club team said they couldn't be more pleased to have sold a major Keno winning entry and wish their newly-minted multi-millionaire all the best with their prize.
