Nest boxes a safe haven for threatened wildlife in Maitland

The habitat of threatened species like squirrel gliders, sugar gliders and brush-tailed phascogales is being improved in Maitland with the installation of 20 nest boxes.
The nests boxes, made by Maitland Men's Shed, have been installed in East Maitland and Rutherford bushland where there aren't many hollow-bearing trees.
Maitland City Council is spending $23,526 to install 60 nest boxes over three years. Of this amount, $22,800 comes from the NSW Government's Environmental Trust grant.
Council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said wildlife should start using the boxes in about 12 months.
"Council is working in partnership with the NSW environmental trust and the Maitland Men's Shed to install nest boxes in some areas of remnant endangered ecological community right here in the Maitland Local Government Area," she said.
"We've installed 20 nest boxes across two sites, one in East Maitland and one in Rutherford, and that's all about providing homes for animals that dwell in hollows, it takes a long time for a hollow to form in a tree, about 70 years or more, so this is to help provide homes for threatened species so they can survive and thrive in Maitland."
The nest boxes will be monitored with GoPros to see what wildlife is using the boxes.
The council would ideally like to see threatened species like squirrel gliders using the boxes, although there are a range of species who might decide to move in.
"One of the things that we need to focus on as council and the community is to preserve hollow-bearing trees," Ms Pepper said.
"Cutting down hollow-bearing trees is a process that threatens the survival of endangered species so we need to preserve them."
The nest boxes will assist the threatened species while the existing trees age and eventually form natural hollows.
If you are interested in helping to preserve natural spaces in Maitland, there are several Landcare groups in the city to join.
