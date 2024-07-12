The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nest boxes a safe haven for threatened wildlife in Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland City Council environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper and biodiversity and resilience officer Jarrid Beeton by a tree with a nest box installed. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Maitland City Council environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper and biodiversity and resilience officer Jarrid Beeton by a tree with a nest box installed. Picture by Chloe Coleman

The habitat of threatened species like squirrel gliders, sugar gliders and brush-tailed phascogales is being improved in Maitland with the installation of 20 nest boxes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.