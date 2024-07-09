The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

The Mutual's winter appeal will support those doing it tough

By Newsroom
July 9 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams (centre) with The Mutual Bank lending manager Taryn Stockwell and Rutherford branch acting team leader Amy Howe. Picture supplied
Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams (centre) with The Mutual Bank lending manager Taryn Stockwell and Rutherford branch acting team leader Amy Howe. Picture supplied

Donation drives help bring people together and strengthen our community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.