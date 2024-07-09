The Mutual's winter appeal will support those doing it tough

Donation drives help bring people together and strengthen our community.
That's according to Ange Kiley, the Acting chief executive officer at Carrie's Place, which is one of the charities The Mutual Bank is partnering with for its annual winter appeal.
"Carrie's Place is humbled and grateful for the support we receive from organisations like The Mutual Bank, as these donations provide essential support for vulnerable families experiencing domestic and family violence and/or homelessness," Ms Kiley said.
For the third consecutive year the seven Mutual Bank branches across the Hunter will be collecting items for local charity organisations as part of its Winter Appeal.
The Mutual Bank's chief member officer Matthew Dunnill said no donation was too small and can be dropped into any of our seven branches.
"Local charities do such an amazing job and I'm so pleased our team has chosen to once again demonstrate one of our core values, Care, and run our winter appeal," he said.
"I hope our members can consider adding to the donations too," he said.
Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams said with the cost of living increasing, both families and individuals are tightening their budgets to keep food on the table and a roof over their head.
"Sometimes they need a bit of a boost to reach the next pay schedule, and that is what we are here for," she said.
"We have the basics of a food hamper covered, but things such as Milo, hot chocolate and some winter warmers go a long way. There is always an option for a tax-deductible cash donation to go directly towards the support as well."
Reach Homeless Services executive director Gary Parsisson said his organisation was delighted to be chosen as a recipient of the appeal.
"The goods donated will be distributed to those in need in Maitland at our Saturday evening barbecue services," he said.
The partner charities are:
Suggested donations include:
The Maitland branches are located at 110 George Street East Maitland, 417 High Street Maitland and Shop 1, Rutherford Marketplace Rutherford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.