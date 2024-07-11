Your guide to Maitland this weekend - paranormal tour and picnic train

PARANORMAL TOUR
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Experience the paranormal at Tocal Homestead with Newcastle Ghost Tours. Come along Friday night from 7.30pm to 10pm for a unique and eerie adventure. Explore the heritage listed homestead, surrounded by colonial farm buildings dating back to the 1830s. Get tickets ($85) at www.newcastleghosttours.com.au/events.
PICNIC TRAIN
MAITLAND TO DUNGOG
Relive the romance of steam travel with a half day trip from Maitland to Dungog and back on Saturday, July 13. Starting at Maitland Railway Station, you'll journey along the scenic North Coast line. Upon arriving in Dungog, a short walk will take you to the charming town centre, where you'll have ample time to explore before returning to Maitland. Return trips are departing Maitland Station at 8.25am and 12.45pm
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Visit Tocal Homestead this Sunday from 10am to 3pm during its weekly open day. Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawns, explore the beautiful gardens and use the provided maps and audio guides to tour the site. At the Visitor Centre, you'll find Devonshire teas, refreshments, publications and handmade items by the Friends of Tocal. Entry is $15 adults, $2 kids. For more information visit tocal.com.au/sunday-openings.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend for Free Art Sunday from 10am to 12pm, where kids of all ages and their families can get creative together. Each activity takes about 30 minutes to complete and is guided by art tutors who encourage hands on art making in a family friendly environment. For more information visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday.
LINEAGE
MRAG
Lineage showcases the vibrant blend of tradition and innovation through eight diverse yet interconnected artistic practices. This exhibition takes you on a journey through captivating dialogues among distinct creative voices, each contributing to a shared narrative of artistic heritage. Visit Maitland Regional Art Gallery from 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday. Visit mrag.org.au to see all current exhibitions and events.
BROUGH HOUSE
Visit Brough House on Saturday or Sunday from 10am to 3pm to view Giselle Penn and Rebecca Muscat's exhibition Parallel Threads, with works created during their residency at the house. The textile artists were inspired by Grossmann and Brough houses and their past inhabitants when creating their unique works. The exhibition is on weekends until July 28.
