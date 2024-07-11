Your guide to Maitland this weekend - paranormal tour and picnic train

Relive the romance of steam travel with a half day trip from Maitland to Dungog and back on Saturday, July 13. Starting at Maitland Railway Station, you'll journey along the scenic North Coast line. Upon arriving in Dungog, a short walk will take you to the charming town centre, where you'll have ample time to explore before returning to Maitland. Return trips are departing Maitland Station at 8.25am and 12.45pm