Full lineup of family fun planned for Harold Gregson Reserve grand opening

A huge family day with live music, roller skating, gymnastics and remote control car displays is planned for the grand opening of Harold Gregson Reserve.
The park, which is located near the athletics centre, is now complete after a big $7 million redevelopment which included new play equipment, a basketball court and events lawn.
To celebrate, the reserve will come alive with a launch event on Saturday, July 20 from 2pm to 8pm.
Country music star Lane Pittman, who recently supported Luke Combs on his Australian tour, will headline the event, and local children's band The Quokkas, Hunter country singer Saralyn and soul-country band Magpie Diaries will also perform
There will be engaging activities including roller skating with the Maitland City Rollers and Maitland Roller Derby, interactive gymnastics activities hosted by Maitland PCYC and displays by the RC Car Club.
Maitland PCYC club manager Emma Tanner said she will have an information stall about all the PCYC has to offer, as well as gymnastics activities.
"We will set up a mini gymnastics circuit with all different activities, and we'll interact with the kids who want to come through," she said.
Ms Tanner said the park looks great.
"It's amazing, it's a really great asset to have in our local community," she said.
Maitland City Council coordinator city events and activation Adam Franks said council is excited to activate all areas of Harold Gregson reserve for the first time.
"We have an exciting lineup of musicians that offers something for the whole family," he said.
The festivities will kick off with an official ceremony at 2.15pm, followed by live music performances from 2.30pm and culminating in a roller disco workshop from 5.30pm onwards.
The upcoming Harold Gregson Reserve launch event is free and open to all ages with no tickets required. For more information about the event schedule and participating artists, visit mait.city/HGRLaunchEvent.
