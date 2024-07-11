Historian talk explores whether Maitland was ever at risk during WWII

An upcoming lecture by historian Peter Hobbins will ask the question: was Maitland ever at risk of attack during World War II?
To be held at Brough House on Saturday, July 20 at 2pm, the lecture will explore what sort of credible threat there could have been to the Hunter and Maitland, and if the region was prepared for it.
Dr Hobbins is the head of knowledge at the Australian Maritime Museum, where he leads the research, exhibitions, publications and library teams.
"I'm going to go through some of the reasons why Maitland in particular might have been a target for enemy action, what sorts of enemy action might have happened - might the Japanese have invaded, might they have fired on it from ships or might they have launched aircraft to drop bombs on the town?," he said.
"And if that happened, how well was Maitland protected?"
Dr Hobbins said the talk will explore a mixture of what we know was actually in Maitland and the Hunter Valley, and how towns like Maitland fitted into a bigger network called Fortress Newcastle.
Fortress Newcastle is also the name of a community-based research project which explores the Hunter region's stories of World War II.
Dr Hobbins is particularly interested in the 1930s and 40s concrete bunkers, such as the one on Stockton Beach, and air raid shelters, aviation history and naval history.
"Without giving too much away, one of the key points of my talk will be about why really the naval history, or the enemy warships were the thing we really had to be worried about," he said.
Get tickets (from $25) at www.nationaltrust.org.au/event/2024-grossmann-lecture.
