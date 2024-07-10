Maitland players fly out to England on Friday for Touch World Cup

A quartet of Maitland touch footballers fly out on Friday as part of a huge contingent of 13 Australian teams to compete at the Touch Football World Cup in Nottingham from July 15-21.
Jack Edwards is part of the men's open team, Daniel Langbridge is with the mixed open team and Sophie Crouch and Jacquie Simpson are teammates in Australian women's 35 team.
It's the first World Cup for Edwards and Langbridge who played starring roles for their respective Australian teams during last season's Trans-Tasman series against New Zealand.
Edwards came into the Australian men's team in 2022 and was named in the World Cup in February. Since then he has been part of three training camps in Brisbane.
"It's been going good. We've had three camps, all in Brisbane because the majority of players are from Brisbane in the men's team," he said.
"It's the first World Cup I've been in. I got selected for the last Trans Tasman and against Japan and that was the first bit of international touch that Australia's had for quite a while because of COVID."
Edwards is one of three NSW players in his team. He is joined by Luke Cain from Central Coast, who is making his debut for Australia, and Jordy Marshall-King from Sydney.
"There's plenty of Hunter people going which is really good. Dan's in the mixed team and Sophie Crouch and Jacquie Simpson are part of the women's 35," he said.
"Jess Potts from Newcastle is also in the mixed team and Rachel Jeffs from Newcastle in women's opens.
There are 20 teams in the men's open draw with Australia's pool including host nation England, France, PNG, Scotland and USA.
Australia's chief rival for the title New Zealand are in Pool B.
"Our biggest competition will be New Zealand, We just pipped them at the Trans Tasman last year in a three-game series. We are the two red-hot favourites for the tournament," Edwards said.
Edwards who will travel with his partner and fellow Maitland Mustangs player Rachel Williams will stay in Europe after the tournament.
He said he would be keenly following his Mustangs teammates as they attempt to claim the club's first NBL1 East and senior title.
Langbridge was born into touch football, with his mother playing for the Australian women's 30s and 35s and father playing in masters NSW teams.
His brother and fellow Maitland Pickers player Alex was selected to play for Australia in 2019 but pulled out
"It's my first World Cup. I'm pretty pumped. Alex made it in 2019 but pulled out," he said.
"Mum played for Australia in 30s and 35s and Dad's played NSW 30s and 35s. We've been around touch for ever. I've been at tournaments since I was born pretty much.
"They have four-year squads, I got picked to be part of this in 2019 and been part of the squad since then.
"I'm pretty fortunate with Matty Lantry, my (Pickers) coach, to let me play. I can imagine it could be pretty hard at times.
"I'm going to travel a bit after, but it's worked out well for me with the Pickers.
"Because the games were called off on the weekend, the comp was pushed back a week, so I will get an extra week now before finals to get a game in. Otherwise it would have been going straight into the finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.