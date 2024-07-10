The Maitland Mercury
Maitland players fly out to England on Friday for Touch World Cup

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 10 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 4:50pm
Maitland's Australian Emus representatives Jack Edwards and Daniel Langbridge. Pictures from Touch Football Australia
Maitland's Australian Emus representatives Jack Edwards and Daniel Langbridge. Pictures from Touch Football Australia

A quartet of Maitland touch footballers fly out on Friday as part of a huge contingent of 13 Australian teams to compete at the Touch Football World Cup in Nottingham from July 15-21.

