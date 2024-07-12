Young chef snags first prize at prestigious competition

Maitland Vale chef Ashleigh Handsaker has taken home the title of Newcastle cook-off winner in the Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Awards.
The competition was held at TAFE NSW Hamilton Campus, with Ashleigh, 21, earning the highest score from the Nestlé Professional and Australian Culinary Federation judges with her two-course menu.
Ashleigh will now progress to the Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award Grand Final at Melbourne's Fine Food Australia Expo in September.
As Australia's longest-running culinary competition for emerging chefs, the Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award has provided a springboard for more than 8000 young professionals to advance their careers.
Assessed to global standards, the region's chefs had two and a half hours to prepare and present one main course and one dessert from the same pantry of ingredients.
Ashleigh secured her spot at the national finals with a roasted chicken with swiss brown mushrooms, Buondi coffee cream, pepper berry pangratatto, poached leeks, swiss chard salad and MAGGI jus gras.
For dessert, she plated up a set chocolate cream with rosella poached rhubarb, rhubarb sherry gel, and white chocolate and macadamia nut crumb with fresh thyme.
Hailing from Maitland Vale, Ashleigh is currently a chef at Muse Restaurant and has competed in four Golden Chef's Hat Award cook-offs, with this year marking her third time heading to the national finals.
Ashleigh said the competition is a great opportunity to push her skills.
"It encourages you to do something new and creative and show who you are as a chef," she said.
"Competing has been a great step forward in my career and equipped me with the valuable tools I need in my current role at Muse."
Australian Culinary Federation President for NSW, ACT and Regions, Julio Azzarello said all of this year's Newcastle participants should be extremely proud of the creative, highly skilled and delicious meals that were prepared.
"It was an exceptional display of the local area's culinary talent," he said.
"We were especially bowled over by Ashleigh's dishes. Both her main and her dessert were well balanced, and beautifully executed."
As the regional cook-off winner, Ashleigh received a cookware package of her choice courtesy of SOLIDTEKNICS, plus a chef's knife from sponsor KOI Knives, with a combined prize value of almost $800.
Ashleigh will now compete against the crème de la crème of young culinary talent from around Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne's Fine Food Australia Expo - the largest food service exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere.
The 12 finalists will go head-to-head over two heats in early September* in front of a live audience for their chance to be crowned the 2024 Nestlé Golden Chef of the Year.
The winner will receive a grand prize valued at $10,000, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the Worldchefs' Congress in Singapore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.