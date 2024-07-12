The Maitland Mercury
Young chef snags first prize at prestigious competition

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2024 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
Newcastle region cook-off winning Ashleigh Handsaker from Maitland Vale. Picture supplied
Maitland Vale chef Ashleigh Handsaker has taken home the title of Newcastle cook-off winner in the Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Awards.

