Theatre review: What is the opposite of desire?

Review of Maitland Repertory Theatre's latest production A Streetcar Named Desire by Maitland artist and writer Dr Genevieve Graham.
Unfolding in 1940's New Orleans, A Streetcar Named Desire makes you feel the sweaty heat of the city but it's the stress exuded by the characters that's really stifling.
This Pulitzer Prize winning play was written by the legend Tennessee Williams in 1947 and has been wonderfully translated by director Danny Shaunessy for Maitland Repertory Theatre.
The stage is expertly set for the working-class post World War II era. In the wash of pastel tones there's not much in the way of personal possessions or personality on display. Where there are props though, there is wonderful attention to detail from the labels on the liquor bottles to the light fittings.
They all help to aid in the audience's immersion into the play's Southern setting. Admiring it before the play started, it made me eager to be introduced to the characters that inhabit the small two room abode.
Stanley, played by Matt Scoles, and Stella, played by Gabby Johns, live in this pokey residence and play out the usual gender roles of the time.
Stanley works hard at a menial job to fund their life together and Stella keeps house. Initially all appears happy and hum drum until Stella's sister Blanche, played by Celia Kelly, tentatively walks onto the stage and into their lives. She is instantly a woman out of place and seems troubled.
Draped in silks, pearls and with manicured nails she sticks out from the casually dressed hard working women that inhabit this area. The stage is set for issues that still ring true today with a battle of personalities that explores gender politics, domestic violence, social conflict, mental illness and mortality.
As this play unfolds, I marvelled at the complexity of the characters. Stanley unravels as a hot-headed husband with a vindictive streak which Scoles triumphantly delivers. I jumped in fear numerous times as his booming voice made me feel as small as the women he intimidates.
The main target of his tirades is Blanche who is like the chalk to his cheese. Kelly does an outstanding job of delivering the unravelling of Blanche who despite her manicured appearance is a woman with a tough history. Her defensive and heartfelt sharp-tongued dialogue, in an excellent Southern accent, also had me entranced.
There are some wonderful subtleties in this production which are worth noting, like the lighting. It can be soft and then brutally harsh which interestingly helps to narrate the story. A naked light bulb begins to speak volumes to broader drama played out by the characters.
The costumes also do this, like Blanche's beautiful gown at the end of the play which exemplifies her state of mind. Although it is beautifully tailored, the hem is crooked and beginning to fray.
A Streetcar Named Desire made me laugh in moments of levity but there was an overbearing presence of stress and a heaviness that seemed to envelop the characters.
It's this dichotomy and complexity that made it a really enjoyable production. It will have you reaching for a mint julep by the end to ask the big questions about gender, life and the opposite of desire, death.
Shows are on Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13, Sunday, July 14, Friday, July 19, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.
