The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

US experience has Maitland star Bronte Peel on track for Golden Boot

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
July 12 2024 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronte Peel in action against Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photogrpahy.
Bronte Peel in action against Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photogrpahy.

Maitland Magpies forward Bronte Peel was always hugely talented but a year in the US College system playing soccer has take her game to a new level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.