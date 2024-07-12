US experience has Maitland star Bronte Peel on track for Golden Boot

Maitland Magpies forward Bronte Peel was always hugely talented but a year in the US College system playing soccer has take her game to a new level.
Peel scored five goals against Warners Bay on Sunday in the Magpies 12-0 win, it was her third bag of five this season and took her tally to an incredible 29 from 14 games and the lead in the competition's Golden Boot as leading goal scorer.
The win lifted Maitland to top of the NPLW ladder, equal on 36 points with Newcastle Olympic, but with a game in hand.
Incredibly both teams have a plus-72 goal difference.
The Golden Boot battle is also between Maitland and Olympic, with Olympic's Jemma House on 27 goals.
Peel, like House, who grew up in Weston, played soccer in the US college system and said the experience of training twice a day and playing top teams across the country had taken her game to a new level. "It was a very good experience, it was soccer all the time which I really enjoyed," she said.
Peel played Division 1 college soccer with University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
"I really enjoyed training every day, twice a day. I just enjoyed that my whole life was soccer basically.
"I think my time in America has made me mature a lot as a player. I'm obviously stronger I think just from all the extras we did over there.
"I think it has helped unlock a different component of my game and since I've come back I've got more features to my game.
"It's made me a better player, but living away from home was a good experience.
"It was great, but I'm glad to be home."
Peel said the spirit at the Magpies under coach Keelan Hamilton was brilliant and the team was combining well on and off the field.
"This has been one of my favourite seasons. I'm loving it," she said.
"The team is so good we've got quality everywhere and so much depth.
"Everyone is such a good player and good person, which I think contributes to it all."
Maitland are chasing their third piece of silverware this season after winning the inaugural Charity Shield in the pre-season by beating Broadmeadow 4-2 and then beating them 4-3 in a stunning come-from-behind victory to claim the Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup.
"We said at the start of the season that we wanted to collect it all and we're travelling well so far which is good," Peel said.
"We're taking it as it comes, not getting too far ahead of ourselves and only controlling what we can control, which is important with the season so much influenced by weather."
Peel was part of the Magpies team which won Women's State Cup their inaugural season in 2021.They are the reigning cup holders after beating Azzurri 2-0 last year.
"It was a COVID year and Keelan said 'we don't know what's going to happen at the end of the season, let's go out and win this trophy so we've got at least one', so that's what we did," Peel said.
