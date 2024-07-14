Brock Lamb injury blow as Maitland Pickers stage great escape

The Maitland Pickers are hoping for the best, but fear they may be without star halfback Brock Lamb for an extended period after he limped aided from the ground with an ankle injury.
The Pickers scored a late converted try to defeat Central Newcastle 26-24 in a thriller at the Maitland Sportsground, but celebrations were tempered by concerns that Lamb will join inspirational lock Sam Anderson (bicep injury) on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said Lamb would undergo scans on Sunday to confirm the extent of what is believed to be a potential fractured ankle.
"You have to feel for him as he has just come off a five-week lay-off with a shoulder going into an ankle," Lantry said.
"If he does require surgery, it is potentially season over for him. I really feel for him.
"We've probably got to have a look at the tackle. I'm not saying it was a hip-drop, but whether there was weight landed onto the leg which caused the potential fracture we're not to sure.
"The doctor is pretty confident there is a fracture there, but we will wait and see."
Lamb's injury came shortly before lock Reid Alchin ran onto a Chad O'Donnell pass and busted his way through the Central's try-line defence to score the try to level scores.
A cheer erupted from the big crowd and there was a sense of relief when O'Donnell kicked the conversion with six minutes remaining to see off a huge scare by the Butcher Boys, who Lantry admitted were unlucky not to claim the two points.
The lead sea-sawed throughout the day. James Bradley opened the scoring after five minutes for the Pickers, Central bounced back with the next two converted tries to lead 12-4.
A length-of-the field intercept try involving Matt Soper-Lawler and Will Niuwenhuise, followed by a close barging effort by Mitch Cullen saw the Pickers take a 14-12 lead at half-time.
Central scored first after the break to take an 18-14 lead before James Bradley got his second and Lamb converted for a 20-18 lead.
Dominic Murphy flew high to catch a pin-point bomb to score and Logan Radzievic made it four from four conversions to give the Butcher Boys a 24-20 lead.
The Pickers managed to find the winner from a gutsy Central who showed plenty in a fitting tribute for former club great Bobby Banks, who died on Wednesday night, aged 94.
Lantry said the Pickers performance was error-ridden and flat, but he was proud the team found a way to win.
"I thought we played in waves today. There were big periods when we were disappointing and then we played some great footy in the last 10 minutes of the first half to sneak our nose in front on the scoreboard when we probably didn't deserve to be," he said.
"In the second half we ebbed and flowed. We didn't build any pressure, which is probably a bit of the disappointing factor.
"I was disappointing with the execution and the way we played, but we should be proud that we found a way to win.
"We had some honest conversations at half-time and again after the match. We're not trying to find excuse, but reasons why we were at the level we were today."
Lantry said he would need to look how best to use utility players Luke Knight and Connor O'Beirne in the coming weeks with Lamb injured and regular fullback Dan Landbridge overseas.
"We've got some options and we will find the right 17 to go and take on Wyong next week," he said.
"Hopefully our horrible run of injuries eventually ends at some point, because we've certainly had our fair toll this year."
Lantry said prop Jayden Butterfield and centres Gary Anderson and Matt Soper-Lawler were the Pickers best on the day.
It was a big day for the club with all seven teams, including the two Under-17 sides, winning on the same day.
In the Women's Oporto Premiership, Terri-lee Van Wyk scored a double in the Pickers 32-12 win against Central.
In reserve grade, Maitland ran in 13 tries to smash Central 70-0, with Jye Ireland scoring three tries and kicking nine conversions for a personal tally of 30 points.
Zac Ribbons and Thomas Taleski scored double in Maitland's 32-6 win against Central in Under-19s.
Maitland defeated Lakes United 40-16 in A-grade. The Pickers had a 26-12 win against Cessnock Under-17 Division 1 and 22-16 win against South Newcastle in Division 2.
