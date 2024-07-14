Maitland Magpies' finals hopes dented by 4-1 loss to Magic

The Maitland Magpies were beaten 4-1 by a highly-motivated Broadmeadow Magic at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
The loss dented Maitland's final hopes as they dropped to seventh, four points behind Charlestown Azzurri in fifth
Maitland have played 18 games and have four games left to play, while Azzurri, Newcastle Olympic fourth on 29 points and Edgeworth third on 32 all have six games to play.
The Magic's Luke Corcoran opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Maitland skipper Braedyn Crowley struck back just three minutes later to square scores.
In a 15 minute period before and after the break, Magic made sure of the win with Benjamin Diamond scoring in the 36th minute and Jayden Stewardson in the 51st.
Bailey Wells sealed proceedings with a goal in the 90th minute.
Magic (45) are one point behind Lambton Jaffas, who had a 2-1 win against Charlestown Azzurri. With four games to go and third-placed Edgeworth 13 points off the pace, the premiership is now a battle between the two top teams.
Maitland dropped to seventh on 24 points, one point behind Cooks Hill (19 games) who smashed Lake Macquarie City 7-2.
In games on Sunday, Newcastle Olympic play Valentine (23 points, 17 game) and Weston (19, 16) play New Lambton (14, 16).
Maitland are away to Cooks Hill in their next game on Saturday, July 27.
