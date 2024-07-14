Maitland Mustangs complete clean sweep of Falcons to end regular season

The Maitland Mustangs men completed a clean sweep of arch rivals Newcastle Falcons to end the regular season with a top-two finish and NBL1 East Men's home quarter final.
The Mustangs won 85-64 with all five starters scoring in double points.
Unfortunately, the Mustangs women's 2024 campaign came to a close with a 94-52 loss to Newcastle who finished fourth overall.
In the men's game, Christian Little led all scorers with 18 points and almost pulled off a double-double game with nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Matthew Gray had another double-double effort with 11 points and 10 rebounds, James Hunter 14 points and six rebounds, Billy Parsons 12 points and seven rebounds and Will Cranstson-Lown 11 points and six rebounds.
The local-derby was again a hard-fought contest and Maitland accumulate their lead rather than blowing the Falcons off the court.
The Mustangs, who sealed their top two finish with double header wins against Sutherland and Illawarra last weekend, will begin their finals campaign at home against Manly.
After grand final losses to Canberra Gunners in 2022 and Sutherland Sharks last season, the Mustangs are a driven team to claim their first NBL1 East and first senior title.
In the women's, Maitland was always going to be fighting against the odds with Newcastle wanting to head into their finals campaign with winning form.
The Falcons set their win up with a 30-13 first quarter and continued to build their lead across the next three quarters.
Shakera Reilly led the way with Maitland with 18 points, while Natsumi Kohama had 11.
