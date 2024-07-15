Hatfield double keeps Weston Bears' faint finals hopes alive

A double by Weston's Chris Hatfield, including a contender for goal of the year, has kept the Bear's finals hopes alive with a 3-0 win against New Lambton at Rockwell Automation Park on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two back in April had seen the Bears enjoy the better of the overall play only to succumb to a 2-1 defeat after a horror 90 second patch saw them concede two against the run of play.
The form guide looked slightly ominous; despite the Bears having claimed full points last weekend against Valentine, they had won only two of their last six and scored just four goals in that stretch while conceding 11.
The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, had put together a decent run having won three and drawn one - against the ladder-leading Jaffas - in their last five with just a solitary defeat - a tight 1-0 reverse to an in-form Cooks Hill outfit who have been scoring for fun and are unbeaten in five, their last defeat coming to none other than New Lambton themselves - having scored six and conceded only four in that stretch.
Hatfield looked to play in Aaron Niyonkuru at the back post in the 5th minute, but a slightly awkward bounce meant that the Eagles defence were alive to the danger by the time Niyonkuru could fire off his attempt.
Blake Archbold played a superbly weighted through ball a minute later for Hatfield, who rushed his attempt slightly and failed to hit the target; he would have been disappointed at himself in light of his usually exceptional standards of finishing.
Cooper Buswell was convinced, as were his team mates and the home faithful, that his 10th minute strike had been impeded by the unnaturally positioned arm of an Eagles defender, but the referee decided otherwise.
Niyonkuru would try his hand again in the 12th minute, latching on to a near post cross from Hatfield only to see his initial strike blocked by a clutch piece of defending and his follow-up effort smash the side netting.
The volume of attacks would thin out somewhat after a rather frenetic opening quarter-hour of football. Niyonkuru looked promising in the 35th minute as he advanced into the box, but he unwittingly handled the ball after a bobble and was quickly curtailed by the referee.
A dipping Hatfield effort a minute later from 30 yards made its way only narrowly over the bar.
It had very much been a case of one-way traffic to this point, the Bears having enjoyed the overwhelming majority of possession as well as incursions into the opposition's final third.
Finally the pressure would tell in the 39th minute, and it took an effort right out of the top drawer from Hatfield to trouble the scorers. A curling left footed effort from the edge of the box eluded the leap of New Lambton keeper Shane Van As and dipped just under the bar for what was a rather breathtaking goal.
The lead was a richly deserved one for the Bears, who now needed to keep their wits about them and ensure they did not let their guard down in the moments before half time so that they could carry their scoreboard advantage into the sheds.
As Archbold looked to chase down a loose ball in the 43rd minute, a sliding Van As impeded his progress with the ball gone and there were strong shouts for a penalty, but with the ball having already trickled over the byline, the referee deemed the contact inconsequential.
Niyonkuru had a crack from the edge of the box a few moments later, but his shot was straight at Van As and failed to cause him any headaches.
After just 15 seconds of added time, the referee brought the half to a close and it was the hosts who headed to the sheds by far the happier of the two sides.
As the match-winning flurry in their prior meeting demonstrated, however, a solitary goal was by no means a guarantee of securing the result and as such the emphasis for the Bears would no doubt have been on extending the lead rather than shutting up shop.
Angelo Calfo tried his luck in the 52nd minute with an ambitious half volley from 25 yards, but could not find the target. Connor Evans was next up in the 55th minute, but he pulled his low strike wide of the left post.
The visitors had a half-hearted penalty shout in the 56th minute as Charlie Kelly hit the deck after Joey O'Connor stood his ground, but as a consolation prize they were awarded the afternoon's first corner.
A fast, flat delivery around head height threatened to cause problems in the box, but the ball was glanced beyond the far post for a goal kick.
Buswell played Archbold in for a gilt-edged opportunity in the 68th minute, but Archbold fluffed his lines and blazed his effort over the bar.
Both men were replaced in the 74th minute, with Tommy Duggan and Liam Wilson introduced for the final 20 minutes of the contest.
The substitutes made a tremendous impact in the 83rd minute, as Duggan took possession of an inch-perfect Evans long ball from fifty yards away, sat Van As down and allowed Wilson to profit from the subsequent deflection to slot the ball into an empty net.
It had proven a truly inspired change from gaffer Kew Jaliens, with the new introductions taking less than ten minutes to double their side's lead and leave the visitors with a mountain to climb heading into the back end of the match.
A well organised Weston defence meant that despite a spirited late fightback from the Eagles, who delivered as much intensity in the few-minute period after the second goal as they had in the entirety of the game preceding it, keeper Gerard Roebuck would not be troubled.
Indeed, there was enough time on the clock for the Bears to extend their lead even further. A 90th minute long bomb from Roebuck in to Jye Bailey saw Bailey expertly cut inside his marker and square up for Hatfield, who produced a close range but not particularly simple finish to ice the result and move the score to 3-0 with only injury time remaining.
Still the Bears continued to attack; Niyonkuru struck a wayward effort in the 92nd minute off the back of some well worked lead up play, while Wilson attempted a half volley on the 93 minute mark that sailed only narrowly over the bar as he looked to match Hatfield's brace.
After just under five minutes of stoppage time, the referee brought proceedings to a close and it was ultimately a rather emphatic victory for the Bears, who have now put together back-to-back victories - with clean sheets on both occasions - and narrowed the gap to a potential finals berth.
A win in their game in hand will see them leapfrog Maitland and Valentine and go level with Cooks Hill, over whom they would still hold a further game in hand.
But the side they will ultimately have their eyes on usurping is fifth placed Charlestown Azzurri, who they will play next Sunday afternoon in the third of four straight home games.
They will likely feel quietly confident of their chances, having claimed honours in the sides' previous meeting, and they are catching an Azzurri side who have lost three on the bounce and have not claimed a win since May when they defeated second-bottom Adamstown.
There will still be a sense of belief that this Bears outfit can pull off a special late-season comeback and feature in September football, and the vocal home support may well provide the crucial extra one percent they need to make that happen.
