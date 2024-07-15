Where did that week of holidays go?

I've returned to work today after taking one week's annual leave specifically to get a few chores done around the house.
Oh how that plan backfired - epic fail!
I had everything I wanted to do all mapped out in my mind - clean out my walk-in wardrobe, sort through my 1995 ironing pile, spray paint the weather-beaten outdoor furniture, hire a skip bin to chuck out the 'rubbish' left behind by my kids when they flew the coop.
Didn't happen.
On the first Monday of my holidays I thought: 'first day of holidays. I've got the rest of the week to tackle those chores so i'll just have a bit of a bludge - an easy relaxing day'.
So I sat on the lounge and started to binge a show hubby had raved about called Outlander. Could not get my head out of it - day wasted.
A similar trend followed for the remainder of the week.
I went shopping, went for a drive to the bay with a friend, went for another shop with my daughter, called in on my mum, did some cooking and finally the week drew to a close and I was cursing myself for not getting anything done.
Then, I came down with the dreaded lurgy.
That was it. Week done and dusted.
I didn't get to declutter my kitchen cupboards, clean the oven or squeeze in an extra few sessions at the gym - items also on the holiday agenda.
And what about those cosy winter holiday sleep-ins I was longing for - nup. Seems my body is conditioned to wake up at 5.30am - so uncivilised.
While I managed to get the basic housework stuff done like vacuuming, dusting and cleaning the bathroom - I did manage to make some gains tackling the dreaded wardrobe.
For years I'd been asking hubs to do a clothing cull including his Amco flares and Ruggers shorts from 1975. 'I'll get into them one day,' he'd say.
Ha!
After much pleading we finally tackled his side of the wardrobe and 10 green garbage bags later I could see the walls.
I felt cleansed.
So I guess the week off wasn't a huge loss.
The house was clean, the wardrobe rejigged and I was relaxed.
I've come to the conclusion that it doesn't really a matter what you do or don't do on your holidays - any time away from work is good for the mind, body and soul.
For me the daily stresses of deadlines had lifted.
I returned to work this morning ready for another round.
Enjoy your week.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.