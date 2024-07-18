The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Authentic food and heritage: The Indian Town brings the essence of India

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Indian Town owner Karan Bhumbla with staff Gagan and Sukhkamal. Picture by Laura Rumbel
The Indian Town owner Karan Bhumbla with staff Gagan and Sukhkamal. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Maitland's newest restaurant The Indian Town has barely had any vacancies since it opened its High Street doors last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.