Rising theatre star: Sienna Collins lands lead role in Mary Poppins

Sienna Collins has landed a lead role in a musical she has grown up watching.
The Chisholm resident has been cast as Jane Banks in the upcoming production of The Very Popular Theatre Company's Mary Poppins which will be staged at the Civic Theatre.
Sienna said she has a passion for musicals.
"I was really excited to get to know all of the cast," she said.
Sienna, 11, made her Civic Theatre musical debut last year for Billy Elliot when she was cast as one of the lead ballet girls.
Ballet has always been a part of her life, with Sienna first taking up ballet lessons when she was three years old.
"I do every style of dance except for hip hop," Sienna said.
"Sienna has always loved performing since she was little," her mum Rachel Collins added.
A Year 6 student at the Hunter School of the Performing Arts, Sienna said she would love to pursue a future career in the performing arts world.
"I would love to someday land the role of Matilda or Elsa on stage," she said.
Mrs Collins has been taking Sienna to musicals since she was little and said Sienna would look up at the stage and say 'that's what I want to do.'
"I have loved Mary Poppins since I was a little girl so when I saw it was coming to the Civic Theatre, I thought Sienna would be perfect for it," she said.
Marry Poppins is coming to the Civic Theatre in October. To purchase tickets, visit the Civic Theatre Newcastle website.
