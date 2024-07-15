Expressions of interest open for Gillieston Heights office space

Maitland City Council is inviting expressions of interest from commercial operators, service providers and community groups to lease office space at the Gillieston Heights Community Hub.
Opened in 2021, Gillieston Heights Community Hub is a sophisticated and state of the art community venue that features a modern office space with a reception, which can be modified to fulfil a range of uses.
Council is calling for proposals that offer social, health or medical programs or services that are responsive to the needs and priorities of the community.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend a scheduled visit and submit their expression of interest at mait.city/GilliestonHeightsEOI, detailing their intended use of the space, intended length of lease and supporting liability and statutory documents.
Expressions of interest are open until Wednesday 14 August 2024, with inspections available from Tuesday, July 23.
