Queensland in PBR State of Origin clean sweep despite efforts of NSW's Hunter riders

News South Wales captain Lachlan Richardson got NSW firmly back in the hunt, but it wasn't enough as Team Queensland secured a Professional Bull Riders State of Origin clean sweep with victory in the series final at Cairns on Saturday.
The 10-member NSW team featured four Hunter riders with Gresford's Richardson joined by Thomas Hudson (Dungog), Josh Grant (Windella) and Jono Couling (Singleton).
Richardson secured his best ride on Blondie's Bomber (CF7 Bucking Bulls) scoring 87.50 in Round II to keep NSW in the hunt for a victory.
However, in the third and final round Team Queensland soared ahead, taking out the event 679.50 to 496.25.
Richardson said while the team didn't take home the win, there were many positives to take away from the series.
"We're coming together as a team and building and there's always stuff to work on, but I'm very proud of the boys," Richardson said.
"They've put a lot of effort in and we've come a lot closer together."
"You have to have a very short memory when you're a bull rider and turn it around and build something out of nothing, and we did that and kept it going there for a little bit."
Team Queensland captain Macaulie Leather said he couldn't have asked for a better ending to the series, after wins in the Brisbane and Newcastle events in June, and was extremely proud of the team.
"I know what the boys are capable of and they know what they're capable of and they went off and proved it," Leather said.
"They always ride unreal, they're all exceptional athletes individually and to do it as a team is even better."
It's a tough enough sport without coming up against a bovine champion and Dugog's Hudson came up against the bull of he night in Forever Young (MJ/Keliher Bucking Bulls) which bucked him off in in just 2.22 seconds in round one.
With one event left until the final showdown, riders will now be looking to gain crucial points ahead of the Grand Finals in Townsville on November 1 and 2, which is the richest bull riding event in the southern hemisphere, where $30,000 of prize money is up for grabs.
At the top of the Australian National Standings ahead of the Grand Finals, is Calliope rider Boston Leather, who's performance in the Origin Series has helped maintain his position as No.1.
