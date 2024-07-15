The Maitland Mercury
Queensland in PBR State of Origin clean sweep despite efforts of NSW's Hunter riders

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
July 15 2024 - 4:18pm
Gresford's Lachlan Richardson in one of the rides of the night on Blondie's Bomber at the Cairns leg of the PBR State of Origin series. Picture from PBR content
Gresford's Lachlan Richardson in one of the rides of the night on Blondie's Bomber at the Cairns leg of the PBR State of Origin series. Picture from PBR content

News South Wales captain Lachlan Richardson got NSW firmly back in the hunt, but it wasn't enough as Team Queensland secured a Professional Bull Riders State of Origin clean sweep with victory in the series final at Cairns on Saturday.

