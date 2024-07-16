Brock Lamb cleared of ankle fracture but still likely to miss 6-8 weeks

Maitland Pickers halfback Brock Lamb has been cleared of a fractured ankle, but is still likely to miss six to eight weeks with a high ankle strain.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry confirmed the prognosis on Tuesday for the Pickers star playmaker saying it was the better news than either a fracture or syndesmosis injury which would have required surgery.
"The high ankle strain basically means Brock is about a fortnight ahead in returning that what we feared with the fracture," Lantry said of Lamb's injury which he suffered late in the Pickers 26-24 win against Central Newcastle.
"Best case scenario will mean he is back for the final game of the season against Macquarie. An eight week recovery would mean he is back for the second week of the finals."
The Pickers celebrations on Saturday were tempered when Lamb limped aided from the ground with an ankle injury.
There were some concerns that Lamb would join inspirational lock Sam Anderson (bicep injury) on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.
"You have to feel for him as he has just come off a five-week lay-off with a shoulder going into an ankle," Lantry said after the match.
The Pickers injury list includes premiership utility Peter Wilson.
Regular fullback Dan Langbridge is overseas playing for Australia at the Touch World Cup in Nottingham followed by holidays and will return for the final game of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.