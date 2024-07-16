Over 3000 native seedlings will help build a 5 star bat village

A Tenambit bat village is Maitland council's latest plan to entice flying foxes to live and feed away from homes.
A parcel of land east of Beryl Humble Oval is being rejuvenated in a bid to create a healthy and sustainable habitat for them.
More than 3000 native seedlings will be planted which environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said would eventually provide "complex vegetation community with a closed canopy and long term food resources".
The $144,000 project, which was funded through a grant, will run until 2030.
'We also want to help shape and shift community attitudes towards flying-foxes,' Ms Pepper said.
"In addition to habitat creation and rehabilitation, we will continue to work with residents near both camps and across the wider Maitland area, to educate and inform on the importance of a healthy, manageable flying-fox population."
The council has also decided to prepare a management plan for the flying fox camp on private land in Regent Street in Maitland.
It comes after residents in the iconic street told The Mercury they were living in a bat nightmare with night-time screeching, and residential blocks littered with bat droppings.
The council will partner with the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to prepare the plan.
The council acknowledged residents have been putting up with noise and odour from the camp since 2019 and have seen damage to gardens and the tree canopy.
The council has accepted $25,000 from DCCEEW to help fund the plan and will add $15,000 of its own funds towards it.
The draft plan will be released for public feedback after it is finished.
"[Flying foxes] play an important role in a healthy ecosystem and preserving our forests, by pollinating flowers and dispersing seeds as they forage," Ms Pepper said.
"Whilst flying fox camps can pose challenges when they are close to houses through noise, odour, mess and property damage, local residents may not know or understand that grey-headed flying-foxes are a protected species that are vulnerable to extinction."
