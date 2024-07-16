The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Raymond Terrace's winning run finally ends as Pickers mount charge

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 16 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Ireland scores a long-range try for the Maitland Pickers against Thornton Beresfield in A-grade. Picture by Amanda Hafey
Matt Ireland scores a long-range try for the Maitland Pickers against Thornton Beresfield in A-grade. Picture by Amanda Hafey

The Raymond Terrace Magpies A-grade winning run has ended with 28-24 loss to Cardiff at the Lakeside Complex on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.