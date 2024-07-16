Raymond Terrace's winning run finally ends as Pickers mount charge

The Raymond Terrace Magpies A-grade winning run has ended with 28-24 loss to Cardiff at the Lakeside Complex on Saturday.
The Magpies had won their first 10 games of the 2024 season and their past 20 competition matches dating back to round five in B-grade last year in a run which included winning the B-grade premiership in 2023.
The Magpies will look to bounce back against seventh-placed Lakes Unite on Saturday at Cahill Oval.
Kicking proved the difference on Saturday with both team scoring five tries including a double to Jacob Tatupu.
The loss came as the Maitland Pickers claimed their third win in a row, punctuated by the July 6 competition washout.
The Pickers beat Lakes United 40-6 on Saturday, part of a record setting eight wins by their grade, women's and junior teams. Saturday's A-grade result followed on from wins against Thornton Beresfield Bears (18-16) and Wests Wallsend (34-28) to take their record to four wins after winning promotion in mid-May.
For the Pickers, Matt Ireland scored a double and there were singles to Elijah Rasiga, Neville Widders, Blaik Schmidhauser, Tyler Earea-Blacktop and Peter Su'a. Lauchlyn Spicer kicked five conversions and a penalty.
Waratah-Mayfied beat the Bears 18-10.
Terrace (11 games) lead to the comp on 20 points, followed by Waratah Mayfield (11 games) on 16, Dudley (9 games) on 10, Cardiff (11 games) on 10, the Bears (10 games) and Pickers (12 games) on 8, Lakes on 4 and West Wallsend 3.
This week Lakes host Terrace, Cardiff are home to Maitland, the Bears are away to West Wallsend and Dudley play Waratah Mayfield.
East Maitland have recorded back-to-back wins by defeating Dudley 30-24 at John Balcomb Oval on Saturday.
Andrew Nicholls and Thomas Wright scored doubles for the Griffins and Howard Matthews and Paul Vale got one try each. Clinton Connors kicked two conversions and Seth Morgan one.
Woodberry Warrior were beaten 26-18 by Shortland in the battle of the bottom two. Barry Wells, Diesel O'Davis and Tainui Teawhitu scored tries for the Warriors and Bryce Simpson kicked two conversions.
Woodberry host University and Easts are away to Windale on Saturday.
Stockton ended Dungog's five game winning streak with a thrilling 26-24 win at home in C-grade on Saturday.
Dungog's tries were scored by Wyll Darr, Callum Hooke, Jackson Partridge and Harry Parish, while Oliver Pritchard kicked four from four conversions.
Hinton climbed to third with their third win in a row. They smashed Waratah Mayfield 44-4 with Tallon Gear scoring a hat-trick in the nine tries to one romp.
Stockton are on top on 19 points, but just two points separate Hamilton (14) in second and Dungog (12) fifth.
This week Dungog hosts Hamilton and Hinton are home to Raymond Terrace.
Paterson ran in 40-points unanswered in the second-half to beat Mallabula 52-6 at Mallabula Sporting Complex on Saturday.
Mark Binge and Clay Humbles both scored doubles in the nine tries to one victory.
Paterson are on 18 points, six points clear of Raymond Terrace Under-19s on top of the D-grade North table.
Karuah who beat Terrace 28-12 are third. while Stroud are fourth after beating fifth-place Morpeth Bulls 42-20. Gloucester (6th) beat Kearsley (7th) 22-12 in the other match.
This week Paterson host Morpeth on Old Boys Day.
Aberglassly Ants beat Thornton Beresfield 22-6 in the local derby in D-Grade South on Saturday.
Jerome Cox, Eric Wheeler, Tyler Younie and Keegan Manson Crawford scored tries for the Ants, while Dylan McPhail got the Bears try.
The Ants are seventh and Bears eighth on the ladder.
Raymond Terrace are second on 18 points, one point behind leaders University in the seven team A-Grade Ladies League Tag comp which also features Cessnock and Central Newcastle.
Last Saturday, Terrace beat Mallabula 28-6 and this week they travel to take on Cessnock.
Thornton Beresfield Bears are third in B-Grade Ladies League Tag with five wins from their 10 games.
The Bears lost 10-6 to second-placed Cardiff on Saturday. Maddison Foley scored the Bears' try and Maddison Dean kicked the conversion.
Wallsend Maryland lead the competition with nine wins from 10 games.
The Bears are away to Swansea on Friday night.
Raymond Terrace are second, Dungog third, Aberglasslyn Ants fifth and Clarence Town seventh in the eight-team C-Grade LLT competition.
On Saturday, Raymond Terrace beat bottom side Glendale 40-0, Shortland beat the Ants 30-2 and the Clarence Town and Dungog derby has been postponed until Wednesday, August 7.
In games this week Glendale host Clarence Town, Raymond Terrace are away to Stroud and the Ants host Dungog.
