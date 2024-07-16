A student, advocate, engineer and mother are ready to shake up the council

Maitland Greens has announced its team for the NSW Local Government elections in September.
Campbell Knox will run in ward 1, Paul Johns will run in ward 2, Michael Jacobs will run in ward 3 and Jessi McDonnell will run in ward 4.
It's the first time since 2012 that the branch has run a candidate in every ward.
"I couldn't be prouder of the years of dedicated work that our bold new Maitland Greens team have inherited from generations of proud campaigners," Mr Knox said.
"We have a passionate team of enthusiastic candidates who are ready to bring a fresh perspective to Maitland City Council," Mr Knox said.
Mr Know, an East Maitland resident, is just 21-years-old. This is the second time he has thrown his hat into the Local Government elections. He works in childcare and is studying a Bachelor of Education at the University of Newcastle.
He is passionate about a range of issues, including heritage.
"The Greens want to ensure that public assets stay in public hands and that our community has access to these amazing spaces again. Unless we utilise our heritage and celebrate our city's history, we will continue to see it neglected," he said.
Mr Johns ran as an independent in 2021. He wants to use his perspective of Maitland, through being vision impaired, to champion disability access across the city. He wants to make sure all public spaces are accessible to everyone.
"When you vote for The Greens in ward 2 you're not only voting for me, you're voting for my guide dog Tate and I think he's going to be a phenomenal councillor," he said.
"This September the residents of Ward 2 can elect a councillor who can speak to these very serious issues with their lived experience. I promise Tate and I will be there to hear, recognise and address the concerns of our community."
Mr Jacobs is a metallurgical engineer with a master's degree in business administration. He wants to bring back transparent governance to Maitland City Council. He'd like the council to provide more incentives to encourage businesses to move to Maitland.
"I understand the challenges that families and businesses are facing now and as a councillor I would diligently work to ensure that Maitland's tomorrow is better than Maitland's today," he said.
Ms O'Donnell is a mother and volunteer at her son's school. She wants to help plan Maitland's future and create opportunities to help the city's youth feel a sense of community.
"The future of this city needs to be protected for my son and other children like him. I love Maitland and I want the young families moving to our region to be able to experience the sense of community and neighbourly pride that my family always has," she said.
"It's about time that Ward 4 had a councillor that advocated for that."
