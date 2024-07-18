Maitland Mustangs primed to deliver NBL1 East title

The Maitland Mustangs men are just three wins from claiming their first NBL 1 East and senior state title.
The Mustangs tip off their campaign on Saturday night at the Maitland Federation Centre in a quarter-final against Manly in a second versus third battle.
If they win they will have the week off followed by a home semi-final and hopefully book their place in the grand final which will be held at Penrith on Saturday, August 10.
On the other side of the draw minor premiers Canberra Gunners have a local derby against the Centre of Excellence.
The loser of both games play the winners of the elimination finals between five and eight and six and seven for a shot at making the semi-final and grand final.
Maitland's stadium was three-quarters sold out by Wednesday as the loyal Mustangs fans sense this could be the year Maitland finally collects the elusive title after heart-breaking narrow grand final losses to Canberra in 2022 and Sutherland Sharks.
After two narrow grand final losses, Mustangs coach Luke Boyle says there is a real belief and trust among the squad that they can go one better and claim the title.
The thing I am seeing at the moment is a lot more desperation from the fellas," Boyle said.
"Not only that, but from an execution level we've been better than we've ever been.
"It's something we have gone after from game one this season, but we've broken down into component parts.
"Each game we focus quarter by quarter rather than get carried away by what might happen next or worrying about the win too much.
"It's just all focusing on playing well and executing to the plan."
Boyle said the Mustangs depth meant they could perform at a sustained high level and they wear teams down.
"Even in games where we are winning by 20, because we can play at the same place for so long it feels like we're wearing teams down," he said.
"Obviously our ability to go deep into our bench and rotate players and go hard for a prolonged period is paying off for us."
Even though they have the league's current Most Valuable Player in Will Cranston-Lown they are not a one or two-man team.
"There are other teams in the league that rely on one, two or three individuals to get it done for them," Boyle said
"Whereas for us it's the ability to rely on eight to 10 different guys to win the game.
"I've heard it in interviews with other players talking about our team, all of them say that 'the thing to be afraid of with Maitland is that they've just got so much depth and firepower.
"While we've got the MVP of the league, he can just facilitate at times and we can find other people to put the ball in the ring like we did on the weekend."
Boyle said he had never seen the team for focused and committed to getting the job done.
"In our first year we were probably happy to be there," he said.
"The second year we obviously fought pretty hard to get back there. We finished something like sixth or seventh last year and we got back to the grand final. We probably had expectations to win it.
"Whereas this year there's no expectations about any team. They approach every team the same way and there's a real kind of desire to execute, trust in the plan and we will get it done, because every time we've done that it's worked.
"Even last week, for instance, we did a really good job of executing our defensive plan, because we knew it would be a tough night from the field because it's hard to shoot on those rings in Newcastle.
"We did really well. It was a really a good test before finals, especially being an emotional game like the derbies normally are."
Boyle said a senior men's title would mean a lot to everyone involved in the Mustangs right from the club's inception 40 years ago.
"We've carried something on our shoulders for a long time, the fact that we've been successful but just not got there adds up," he said.
"This year represents 40 years for the Mustangs and we spoke to the boys about it and the legacy of those involved over the years. I still see and talk to some of those guys who were here when it started.
"The fact that we're playing at this level and that 40 years on we've got another opportunity to attack a finals campaign .
"The last time we won a men's title was the Division 2 State years ago.
"Who would have thought that a small country club would now be a bit of a powerhouse in the NBL1, the league below the NBL.
"It just goes to show how much the club has grown and the calibre of players we are putting on the court.
